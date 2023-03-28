Johnson Jr., John M.



John M. Johnson Jr. age 67, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1956 in Dayton, OH to John and Lee Helen Johnson. John was a faithful member of Pugh's Temple Apostolic Faith Church in Dayton, where he served as a Deacon and a Minister of Music. John was a talented and self taught musician, having played over 9 instruments over a 60 year span. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with services immediately following, all at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God. John will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for his full obituary.

