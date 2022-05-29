JOHNSON, Joseph

JOHNSON, Jr., Joe



Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born July 10, 1943, in Middletown, OH, the son of Joseph Johnson Sr. and Ruth (Collins) Johnson. Joe loved to watch western's and OSU football. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida. Joe was an amazing dad and grandfather. Joe coached Pee Wee Football in the 1980's. He played softball until he was 48 years old.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna (Barker) Johnson; three daughters, Cyndi (Charles) Hay, Kelley Wilson and Jeana (James) Roberts; stepson, Robert (Tina) Wilson; grandchildren, Josie (Matt) Nocton, Christopher McIntosh, Max Hay, Anna McIntosh and Katlyn Roberts; great-grandchildren, Maeve Nocton and



Matthew Nocton Jr.; sisters, Jenny Johnson and Judy (Andy) Leever; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor James Roberts officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

