Johnson, Juanita M.
Juanita M. Johnson, age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 6, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, January 13, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am - 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral