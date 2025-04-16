JOHNSON, Kay F.



KAY F. JOHNSON, age 66, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2025, at Kettering Health Main Campus surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, on January 28, 1959, the daughter of Howard and Jewel Walker. In her early years, Kay spent her summers on the family farm in Cookeville, Tennessee, with her cherished grandmother, often reflecting fondly on the time she spent there. She was raised in Lebanon, Ohio, before relocating to Dayton, Ohio, to live with her sister following the passing of her parents, where she was a graduate of Fairview High School. Upon graduating summa cum laude in Criminal Justice from the University of Dayton, Kay graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy and served the community as a police officer for the City of Englewood. Seeking to further her career, she studied Law at the University of Dayton, graduating in the top of her class with her Juris Doctorate. While working towards her undergraduate degree, Kay worked loss prevention at Elder-Beerman, where she met the love of her life, Fred. She spent a remarkable career pursuing justice with multiple counties and agencies. Kay began her legal career in the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office - Appellate Division followed by the Butler County Prosecutor's Office - Child Support Enforcement Division, spending the majority of her career with the Miami County Department of Job & Family Services - Child Support Enforcement Agency. Kay retired in 2019, having spent thirty years of government service dedicated to the betterment of society and countless lives. Kay took professional pride in having argued a successful case before the Ohio Supreme Court, where she received praise and high commendations from the Justices. Outside of work, Kay was deeply dedicated to her family, ensuring her children had every opportunity to travel, learn, and broaden their horizons. She greatly enjoyed traveling the country to both well-loved and new destinations. Kay was most relaxed in Southern California, with a special place in her heart for the beaches and mountains of Malibu. Kay's favorite way to travel was by automobile, enjoying the company of her loving family, frequently visiting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in a single year. Throughout her life, she had a love for all animals, especially enjoying the company of her faithful canine companions. In retirement, Kay found great joy in exploring her local area and observing interesting animals of all kinds. Though her health hindered her ability to serve others hands-on in the ways she aspired, she was passionate about serving and volunteering where she was able, always seeking to help others. In her last decade, Kay exhibited her incredible strength and unwavering resilience throughout a multitude of health challenges. She was an inspiration and pillar of strength for her family and fellow cancer patients. Kay is survived by her husband and best friend of forty years, Frederick Johnson Jr.; sons, Frederick Johnson III, Jeremiah Johnson, and Joshua (Brittany) Johnson; daughter, Katie (Connor Moroney) Johnson; grandson, Joshua Johnson Jr.; step-daughter, Kristina (Les) Taylor; along with many loving family members and close friends. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her son, William Michael Johnson; sister, Gay (Donny) Young; and brother, Jerry (Carol) Hale. Though Kay was called home to the Lord, she will be dearly missed by her family, who hoped for many more years to spend in her presence. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-DAYTON, 1712 Wayne Ave. A celebration of Kay's life will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Norman Kight officiating. Kay will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



