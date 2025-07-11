Johnson, Lilli

Johnson (Lorenz), Lilli Ann



Lilli Ann Lorenz Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the age of 92 in her home in Urbana, Ohio. She was born on September 23, 1932, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Otto and Lillian Lorenz. She attended primary and secondary school at St. Mary School in Urbana, where she graduated as valedictorian and later taught English. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and attended the Harvard Owner/President Management program.



She was a lifetime, devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, member of the education and parish councils, and founded the annual St. Mary Parish Festival. With a deep devotion to Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother, she attended many daily Masses and was known to pray all three mysteries of the Rosary each day.



Lilli was the matriarch of her large Catholic family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years Truman Gest Johnson, her sisters Rosalyn Lorenz and Sue Brennan, her brothers Dr. Otto Thomas Lorenz and Michael Lorenz, and son-in-law Joseph Gannon. She is survived by 7 children: Suzanne Gannon, Cynthia (Eric) Samuelson, Elizabeth Johnson, William Johnson, Mary Catherine (Tim) Landolfo, Truman (Kate) Johnson, and Lilli (Nino) Vitale. She is survived by 26 grandchildren: Laura, Jay, Magdalen, Anders, Elizabeth, Chip, Amelia, Steven, Tyler, Taylor, Will, Cassidy, Nick, Emma, Amber, Addie, Eliza, Gabe, Otto, Isaac, Stella, Frankie, Luca, Nino, Lorenzo, Victor, and 17 beloved great-grandchildren.



As the Owner and President of Johnson Welded Products, Inc. (JWP) for 44 years, she built JWP into a world-class manufacturing company of air reservoirs. She grew the company started by her late husband Truman Gest Johnson into a thriving business with over 450 employees. One of her favorite events with her employees and their families was the annual company picnic.



Lilli loved her community, was an active philanthropist, and contributed to countless organizations. She was a trustee of the Champaign County Library Board for 41 years. She oversaw the expansion of the library to quadruple its size during her tenure. She was the president of Mercy Health Systems Western Ohio and the chair of the McAuley Center Board of Trustees. In addition, she served as a board member of Champaign National Bank, Champaign Telephone Company, Cedar Bog, among others.



She was the recipient of the 2007 Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame Laureate - Mad River Region and the 2009 Simon Kenton award.



Lilli enjoyed swimming in her pond with her children and grandchildren, roller blading, tennis, playing the piano, bird watching, hunting for shells in Delray Beach, and watching The Ohio State football games. As an avid lover of music, she enjoyed The Ohio State University Marching Band, operas, overtures, pops, and more. For many years she enjoyed accompanying the Urbana High School choir on the piano as well as yearly Christmas carols with family.



The visitation will be held at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio on Friday, July 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana, Ohio on Saturday, July 12 at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana, Ohio in memory of Lilli Ann Johnson.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



