JOHNSON, Marsha J.



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr.,



Dayton, Ohio 45406, with



Pastor Rockney Carter officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com