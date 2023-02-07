JOHNSON, Maurice "Maury"



Age 81, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Virginia, Minnesota, on October 5, 1941, to Raymond and Margaret Johnson (Westby). Maury was a devoted husband of 56 years to Carol Johnson (Samson). He was a loving



father to daughters Erika (Jaime) Smith and Britt (David) Smithson, and a caring grandfather to Braeden, Teagan, Joshua, Ryan, and Mallory. Maury is also survived by his sister, Marlene Paavola (Art Johnson), sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Clemente) Adducchio and Diane (Johnny) Knaff, brothers-in-law Paul Michael Samson and Allen (Cheryl) Samson, and many nieces and nephews. Maury was known for his relationship building and for his work ethic in business, while always focusing on the health, education and well-being of his family. He started his career at NCR in Duluth, Minnesota, and continued working in sales management at TRW and Singer. He became the Vice President of Sales at OMRON in Chicago, and was later the President and owner of CRI in Lexington, Kentucky. During his "retirement", Maury worked at Fifth Third Bank in Dayton in their mortgage division and as a starter at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro. The Johnson family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. M. Niranjan Reddy and his associates for over 20 years of cardiac expertise, to Dr. F. Ward Blair and his staff for their constant patient advocacy, and to Kettering Hospital and its staff for their superb care. Visitation for Maury will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005.

