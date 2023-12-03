Johnson, Minnie

Johnson Ph.D (Fells), Minnie



Minnie Fells Johnson Ph.D, of Plantation FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, November 23, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Monday, December 11, 2023, at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St. Dayton, OH. Visitation 10am- 11am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



