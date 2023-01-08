dayton-daily-news logo
JOHNSON, Ollie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Jr., Ollie

Ollie Johnson Jr. departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by wife Loutrecia Johnson and other family members. He is survived by son Ollie L. Johnson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service 9AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

