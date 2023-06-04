Johnson, Paul W. "Bill"



Paul W. (Bill) Johnson (86) passed away on June 1, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, John Johnson, mother, Ruth Johnson, and daughter Catherine Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years Carol Johnson, grandson Taylor Johnson, great grandson Ethan Johnson, sister Sue O'Laughlin, brother Dahl Johnson, brother Steven Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. In his youth he served in the Air Force and after leaving the military worked at Navistar until his retirement after forty-one years. In his retirement years he spent his time doing what he loved which was watching sports, sitting on the back porch of his home on nice days and being with his grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday June 7 at Jones Kenney Zechman funeral home. A viewing will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and services will be held from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

