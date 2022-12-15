JOHNSON, Phoenix Ann



Age 50 of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born February 5, 1972, to the late Robert Watkins and Mary Jane Elders. She was also preceded in death by (1) daughter, Inyah Ford. She is survived by: (4) daughters, Tequila and Faniesha Miller, Bernadette Miller-Johnson and Heaven Starr; (2) sons, Jamal-Johnson and Randolph Piner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Bernadette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

