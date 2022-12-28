JOHNSON, Jr., Roy Earl



90, of Germantown, Ohio, was received into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on October 3, 1932, to Roy E. and Dorothy Johnson. Roy served in the Korean War and was a mechanic, operating his own business, Johnson's Garage. Roy was a disciple of Christ. He faithfully and lovingly served the Lord and gave witness to others at every opportunity. Roy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He adored babies and children, and they were drawn to him. He was a legendary hunter and fisherman and his garage was a showpiece where many visited just to hear the stories.



Roy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sharon Johnson; sons, Derek (Kathy) Johnson, Devon (Rhonda) Johnson; daughter, Dainie (Stan) Oligee; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ernestine (Don) Chamberlain; and brother, Jim Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda Applegate and Barbara Monce and his daughter, Dimple Johnson.



Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with military honors. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

