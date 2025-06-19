Johnson, Ryan D.

Johnson, Sr., Ryan D.



Ryan Dale Johnson, Sr., was born August 21st, 1974, and passed away at home on June 16th, 2025. He was born to Constance Lou (Coates) and the late Ronald Dale Johnson in Hamilton, Ohio.



Ryan attended Hamilton High School from 1990-1992, he received his GED in 1993. He worked in the world of construction, becoming a master carpenter over the years, building many homes in Butler County.



As a child he participated in judo, baseball, wrestling and soccer. Ryan had many interests, history and fishing were his favorites. He could discuss historical situations with the highest scholar. He would even help his niece and nephew with their homework at times. He was an expert fisherman. He learned to fish at an early age from his cousin Mike and love for the sport continued over the years. Even after his injury he found ways to still be able to fish with friends.



Ryan is survived by his son, Ryan Dale Johnson, Jr. (Tori), his mother, Constance Lou Johnson, sisters, Kara (Doug) Smith and Stephanie (Joel) Southard, grandchildren Brooks and Hayes Johnson, Niece Kayla (Evan) Miller, nephews, Carson Smith and Myles Southard and great niece and nephew Ezra and Niklaus Miller. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dale Johnson and Grandparents, Ralph and Alwilda Johnson and Nanny and Reece Coates.



A visitation will be held on Friday, June 20th, 2025, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM with a funeral service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shepherd Center Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Hospital at DONATE.SHEPHERD.ORG





