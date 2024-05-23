Johnson, Steven

Steven Lloyd Johnson, age 72, born April 26, 1952, passed away on Thursday May 16, 2024, in Hamilton, Ohio. Known for "dad" jokes, he had a unique sense of humor, unwavering generosity, and unlimited kindness. His varied interests included auto racing, woodworking, Miami University, and Cincinnati professional sports. He was known as a Mr. Fix-it, attributing much of his knowledge and skills to his father and the Boy Scouts. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lloyd and Winona Joan (Naylor) Johnson, brother-in-law Sonny Caudill, and his close friend, Kerry Shea. He is survived by his loving wife and son, Candace (Mullins) and Taylor William Johnson of Hamilton, OH; and his three siblings, Greg (Renee) Johnson of Norcross, GA, Jeffrey (Laurie) Johnson of Ocean Park, WA, and Sue Ann Caudill of Hamilton, OH. He was beloved by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Martha and Thomas Elam, as well as his many nieces and nephews. Whether it be Taylor's friends who considered him their second father, his co-workers who considered him a friend, or friends who considered him kindred, all who knew him considered him to be a great man. A celebration of life will be 6/23/24 from 2-6pm at Basil 1791, 241 High St, Hamilton Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

