Johnson, Sue Ann



Sue Ann Johnson, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on June 24, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, she lived her entire life in the area. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Debra) Johnson; grandchildren: Jason (Lauren) Williams, Seth (Logan) Johnson, and Sarah Johnson, as well as her great-grandchildren, Parker Williams and Christian Johnson. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde F. "Frankie" Johnson, Jr.; her mother, Jessie Burr; her daughter, Lori Williams; and her brother, Dean Burr. A visitation will be held in her honor on March 7, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield. The funeral service will take place the following day, March 8, at 10:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband. Full eulogy and condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





