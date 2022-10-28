JOHNSON, Timothy Clay



Timothy Clay Johnson of Ludlow Falls, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, to Wallace and Nancy (Murrell) Johnson. Timothy was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, wife Sara-Jane (Fetters) Johnson, daughter Samantha (Aaron) Jutte and their expectant child, grandson Samuel, and sister Tammy (Larry) Navarre.



Timothy received his Associate's degree from Sinclair Community College and went on to work as a Sergeant in the Ohio Highway Patrol. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, and was also awarded "Cho Dan" in the United States Soo Bahk Do Moo Duk Kwan Federation in 2001. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing and hunting with his dogs Maggie and Max, and attended Heritage Baptist Church in Englewood.



The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 1st, also at the funeral home, with Military Services immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Burial will take place at the Dayton National Cemetery at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 2nd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family at



