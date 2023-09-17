Johnson, Tyler

Johnson, Tyler Matthew

Tyler Matthew Johnson, age 21, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Tyler leaves to cherish his memory mother, Jacqueline Renee Martin; father, Tod (Annie) Johnson; grandmothers, Elizabeth Duerson and Shirley Johnson. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Monday, September 18, 2023, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10am- 11am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

