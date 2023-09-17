Johnson, Tyler Matthew
Tyler Matthew Johnson, age 21, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Tyler leaves to cherish his memory mother, Jacqueline Renee Martin; father, Tod (Annie) Johnson; grandmothers, Elizabeth Duerson and Shirley Johnson. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Monday, September 18, 2023, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10am- 11am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral