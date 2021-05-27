JOHNSON, Veva Irene Nelson



90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born April 11, 1931, in Arabia, Ohio, the daughter of Cornelious Clark Nelson and Veva Ann Matney Nelson.



Veva attended Waterloo School and graduated from Fredrick's Beauty Academy in 1961. She retired as a supervisor after 28 years for Baader Brown Manufacturing. Irene enjoyed bowling and belonged to Changing Gears Bicycle Club. She has a lifetime membership in Ladies Auxiliary VFW #360 and a member of Aldora Charter 262 Eastern Star.



Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law Brenda Lee Johnson Swindler of Springfield, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Johnson; her parents; five brothers Kenneth, John, Albert,



Wyman and Jefferson Nelson; four sisters Rose Everhart, Pearl Brown, Ethel Reed and Emma Lee Sigler.



Burial will be beside her husband in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to your favorite charity. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, is honored to assist the Johnson family. To offer online condolences, please visit:



