Johnson, Wanda Faye



Wanda Faye (Sis) Johnson, age 69, passed away Thursday May 11, 2023. She was born March 30, 1954 in Hamilton to Russell Rose Sr. and Christine (Tincher) Evans. On September 25, 1997 she married her true love, Bruce Johnson. Wanda was a member of the Home Ave First Church of God in Trenton where she was baptized in 2019. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Tiffaney) Fryman and Rick (Sarah) Fryman. "Mamaw Sis" was most proud of her seven grandchildren; Cole, Drew (Lauren), Nate (Kelsey), Hailey, Blaine (Kacey), Kenzie, Lilly, and one great granddaughter Karsyn. She is also survived by her parents Russell Rose Sr. and Donald and Christine Evans, one brother Terry (Vicki) Rose, two sisters Lisa Evans, Sandy (Bob) Lorenz, and many other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, stepmother Patricia Rose, brother Russell Rose Jr., and sister Debbie Crouch. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday May 24, 2023 at Home Ave First Church of God, 426 E. Home Ave Trenton, Ohio 45067 at 6pm, Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. A visitation and gathering at the church will occur immediately following the service. Burial to follow on Thursday May 25, 2023 with immediate family, where Wanda will join Bruce at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

