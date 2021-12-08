JOHNSON, Wendell C.



"Wendy"



Wendell (Wendy) C. Johnson, born July 20, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to Austin and Irene



(Davis) Johnson, passed away on December 5, 2021, at the age of 72 years old after a long battle with heart issues and cancer due to Agent Orange. Wendy passed away at home surrounded by his loving



family.



Wendy was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served from October 1969 to November 1970. He fought the effects of Agent Orange for several years.



Wendy enjoyed working, playing hard and living life to the fullest. He spent most of his life on the home farm in Spring Valley, Ohio, where he farmed and operated a trucking



business. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and didn't know a stranger. He thrived on orneriness. He served as Spring Valley Township Trustee for 27 years. For several years he also assisted with the Memorial Day Services. He was past President of the Chester Township New Burlington Fire



Department. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of New Burlington and Spring Valley Lions Club. He was very active in the community. He would help anyone any time there was a need.



Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife, Miriam (McCall) Johnson of 44 years, his sisters, Molly Spicer and Nancy (Dick) Larson, both from Minnesota. He enjoyed his three daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie (Rick) Moreton, Ellen (David)



Anderson, Marlene (Rock) Morris, and he considered Katy and Mark Anderson his daughter and son as well. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Austin (Tiffany) Moreton, Ashley (Josh) Humphries, Brittany Morris, Brooke (Cody) Bolden, and Jordan Morris. Also, he leaves great-grandchildren, Lauren Humphries, Ethan Humphries, Camdon Humphries, Brantlee Morris, Danilyn Bolden, Alyssa Kruse, Emily Montini, and Tristan Montini. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many, friends.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents and great-grandson, Joshua Tyler Humphries.



Graveside services will be held at 11:30 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spring Valley United Methodist Church. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

