Johnson, William

Johnson III, William Arthur "Billy"



William A Johnson III, age 51, of Riverside, passed away February 15, 2024. Born to William and Beverly Johnson Jr. on September 1, 1972. He was an avid BMX bicycle rider and a talented guitarist. He attended Mad River Local Schools and attended college classes at Sinclair. He had a beautiful soul and would give the shirt off his back and help you if he could. He also gave one of the best hugs you would ever receive. He was survived by his mother, Beverly; sister, Angelia; daughter, Brandy (Andrew); son, William IV "B.J." (Bri); girlfriend, Angela; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Johnson Jr.; paternal grandparents, William, and Faye Johnson Sr.; maternal grandparents, Silas, and Helen Wilcher; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Viewing and funeral will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH, 45424 on Friday, February 23, 2024, with visitation being held from 9:30-10:30am, then funeral services at 10:30am following with burial at Willow View Cemetery.



