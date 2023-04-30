JOHNSTON, Betty V



BETTY V. JOHNSTON, age 102, of Enon, passed away on April 26, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1920 in West Wheeling, Ohio, the daughter of James C. and Lovey (Morris) Nash. Survivors include her daughter, Kay Flora; three grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Beggrow. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Roy N. Johnston in 2000 and her son-in-law, James Flora. Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to Our Home Senior Living, Fairborn and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Betty's name to Emery Chapel UMC or to Crossroads Hospice. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Betty's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



