Johnston, Pauline

Johnston (Tibbs), Pauline Rae



Pauline Rae Johnston, 88, passed away at her home in Alpharetta, GA, on January 13, 2024, after having spent the year-end holidays joyfully singing and dancing with friends and family.



Pauline was born in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy Sr. and Berdenia Tibbs and was a graduate of Middletown High School. She spent time as an active homemaker and later excelled as an employee for several large insurance companies. Pauline and her late husband Jim enjoyed their collection of classic rock 45s and albums, as well as cruise ship travel and visiting casinos to try their luck. Pauline also very much enjoyed her and Jim's ultimate move to live, work and retire in Florida. Pauline was an avid reader of mystery novels, liked to play board and card games with family and enjoyed working picture puzzles.



Pauline is survived by son Randy J. (Barb) Johnston, daughter Cindy J. (Don) Hunt and son Scott J. Johnston, 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Moore, Jessica Testa, Ryan (Zoe) Johnston and Caitlyn (Sean) Berzenski, all whom she especially loved to dote on during the holidays when they were growing up (haircuts, make-up, fancy new clothes, professional photographs and a trip to an Orlando area theme park). Pauline is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Carson, Kinsey, and Logan and simply adored them. During in person visits, in her words, "they just tickled her to no end", eliciting smiles and chuckles from her every single time she saw them. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James ("Jim") Edward Johnston, her parents, and all eleven of her siblings: infant sisters Wanda Mae Tibbs and Dolores D. Tibbs, sisters Judith Heffner, Joyce Joy, June Rothwell, Susan Campbell and brothers, Robert E., Roy Jr., James R., Ronald D. and William "David" Tibbs.



Pauline, as well as husband Jim, had very specific last wishes and consistent with these wishes, there will be no memorial service for her, as there was none for husband Jim. The immediate family will be gathering at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio, at the Cremation Niche Columbarium facility on May 25, 2024, from 9:00  11:00 am to pay their last respects to Pauline. Additional local family and friends of Pauline are welcome to join.



