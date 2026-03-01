Jon Moreland

Photo of Jon Moreland

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Jon Moreland
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Moreland, Jon D.

a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife of 30 years Sandi L. Moreland; Children – Kory (Stephanie) Moreland, Brittny Smith, Allen "Mykey" Moreland, J'uan Moreland & Mariah Moreland; Sisters- Melissa Russell & Valerie (Joel) Harris; Brother –Victor (Velerie) Moreland; 8 Grandchildren – Baylee, Whitney, Lillian, Joseph, James, Remington, D'Luana & D'Lorres. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2026. Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. The Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Services rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Service, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Charlene Detweiler
2
Clark Douglas II
3
Stephen Daniel
4
Joe Curtis
5
Steven Brown