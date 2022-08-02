Jone, Lisa

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 62, passed away Saturday July 30, 2022. She was born November 16, 1959, in Hamilton to the late Hiram and Edith York. Lisa is survived by her husband Gerald Jones; step-children Sherri Stilkey, Andrew (Akiko) Jones; six step-grandchildren Jackson, Lucy, Scarlett, Lucas, Jake, Ashley; brother Jewels (Cindy) Pennington; four nieces and nephews Kim, Brian, Paul, Becky and was also survived by many other family and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Paul Pennington. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013, Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:30pm with Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at


