JONES, Bonnie Sue



65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 31, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of



Richard Fain and Laura (Brown) Carpenter. Bonnie lived her life selflessly and she loved to read. Family was her first priority and she always cared for



others over herself.



She is survived by her mother; 3 sons, Shawn (Angie) Fain, Todd (Susan) Elliott, and William Elliott; grandchildren, Cassie, Shawn, Jr., Christian, Emily,



Hayden, and Samantha; siblings, David, Christi, Peggy, Elaine, and others; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and



nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father and her step-father, George Carpenter.



