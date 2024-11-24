Jones, Charles Ronald



age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2024 with his sweetheart by his side. He was born on October 9, 1945, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, to the late Mary Gladys (Dalton) and Raymond Lewis Jones. A devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Sue Carol (Goff) Jones; their two children, Jennifer Sue (Jones) Dreischarf (husband Derek) and Jeffrey Charles Jones (wife Molly Sheridan); and five treasured grandchildren: Aaron Jones, Tyler Dreischarf, Ben Jones, Tori Dreischarf and Crosby Jones. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Catherine Dalbey and Michael (Stephen Burt) Jones, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Jane Jones. Charles began his career by proudly serving in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967, stationed in the United Kingdom as a member of the Air Police Squadron. After his service, Charles joined AT&T (formerly Ohio Bell), where he held roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately retiring in 2000 as a Project Engineering Manager. His work was instrumental in the planning and installation of the first fiber optic networks across Southwest Ohio. After retirement he worked at the Kettering Parks District to be outside and for fun. In his free time, Charles prayed daily, enjoyed watching Ohio State football & University of Dayton basketball, walking, the outdoors, playing any type of games, and reading. Charles was a gifted athlete, showcasing that later in life as a softball homerun threat and a baseball coach. He also volunteered for Boy Scouts of America as a troop leader and was a member of the Kettering Moraine Oakwood Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors.



In May of 1969 he married the love of his life and celebrated their 55th anniversary in 2024. A steadfast presence in his family's life, Charles was known for his dedication, support, and guidance. He never missed a family event, from school activities to milestone celebrations, and was especially devoted to providing support during times of adversity. His quiet strength and unwavering commitment were a true testament to his character. His legacy of integrity, wisdom, and devotion will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Though deeply missed, his love and presence will be cherished forever. A celebration of Charles's life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Charles's memory to Dayton Young Life or Dayton VA Hospice Victory Ridge. Charles's life was a blessing to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed until we meet again in heaven.



