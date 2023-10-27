Jones, Cynthia W. "C.J."



Cynthia Winifred "C.J." Jones, age 60, of Fairborn, passed away on October 20, 2023. Cynthia was born August 19, 1963, to the late Lenwood Jones, Jr. and Harriette W. Jones in Cleveland, Ohio. As a child, she accepted Christ and was an active member of Avon Baptist Church. Cynthia matriculated through the Cleveland Public School system where she was actively involved in sports and various programs before graduating from John Adams High School in 1981. Joining the United States Air Force at age 18, Cynthia earned her Associate in Applied Science at the Community College of the Air Force in 1990. She furthered her education by receiving an Associate in Arts and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland. In 2006, she achieved her Master's degree in Education from Wright State University. After 30 years of service (14 years active duty and 16 years as a reservist), MSgt Jones retired from the United States Air Force. She used her leadership skills and strong educational background for 18 years in the Dayton Public Schools before retiring in 2021. After her second retirement, Cynthia was presently working as a substitute teacher in the Fairborn City School system. Service and volunteering were vital to Cynthia. She volunteered with the Wright State University Alumni Association, served as a Past President of the African American Alumni Association, and was an active member of the Wright Patterson AFB Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC). Cynthia juggled her busy life raising five children while having an immense influence on everyone. Cynthia had a passion for traveling on cruises to various countries, collecting art and making friends and memories along the way. She enjoyed playing and watching sports, and most importantly, Cynthia cherished the times spent with family and friends. She was big on hosting gatherings to share enormous amounts of food, outside parties, fire pits, movie nights, and karaoke, while taking opportunities to add teachable moments to every event. Cynthia was married twice, first to Earl Harris and then to James Cathey. She and James along with their children Lauren, Crystal, Bryan, and Derrick, completed their family when they welcomed their youngest son, Cameron James Cathey Jones. As she grew into her age, she became a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Jones and Duane Jones. Cynthia leaves to mourn her passing her five children: Lauren Evelyn Jones, Crystal Ariell Jones, Bryan Anthony Jones, Derrick Chauncey Jones and Cameron James Cathey Jones; her sisters Angela Crooks, Gabriella (Terry) Jones and Deedra Jones; her brothers Charles Jones, Barry (Monica) Jones, Gregory (Trennace) Jones, Michael (Jennifer) Jones, Antonio Jones, and Derrick Jones; her ten grandchildren Darnell Richardson, Damarion Richardson, Carson Jones, Aaliyah Richardson, Azarieyah Jones, Christian Jones, Ayden Jones, Caiden Jones, Kaison Jones, and Ayana Jones and a host of family and friends. Cynthia will be remembered for her contagious smile, warm hugs, laughter, and her constant desire to help others. She was a wonderful loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will forever love and miss her. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Prairies Chapel, 6568 Chapel Lane, Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery , Arlington, VA. To share a memory of Cynthia or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



