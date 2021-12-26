JONES, Delmar Eugene



71 of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned to his heavenly home, Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born to Donald and Constance (Jones) Toliver in Springfield, Ohio, on



December 10, 1950, and



because of the relationship he had with Dorothy "Aunt Dot" Higgenbotham, he called her mom. Delmar was united in Holy Matrimony to Cecelia Ross (Benford) on March 21, 1975. To this union, two children were born, Kwana and Derek.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and both mothers, Constance, and Dorothy; his sister, Patrice "Sophie" Toliver, his brother, Donald Toliver Jr., and his beloved grand-furbaby, Trysta Monet.



He served his country in the United States Army and was Honorably discharged. He worked at Cascade Corporation and Springfield City Schools.



Delmar loved all sports-related events, but especially The Los Angeles Lakers, The Ohio State Buckeyes football program, and the Cleveland Browns. He was always armed and ready for any debate or provide any game statistics for one of his



favorite teams.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his special friend, Linda Harris, Springfield, Ohio; his children, Kwana (Christopher) Jones-Becker, Centerville, Ohio and Derek Jones, Columbus, Ohio; his adored and only grandson, Carsen (from Kwana and Christopher); his brother, Phillip (Cathy) Jones, San Antonio, Texas; his sisters, Dawn (Michael) Gaines, Springfield, Ohio, and Bobbi (Christopher) Gault, Buffalo, New York; two cousins and best friends who were like brothers, Todd Jones and Monte (Jessica) Brigham, both of Springfield, Ohio. He also leaves to mourn step-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of many dear friends.



Services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street,



(enter on the Mulberry Street side) Springfield, Ohio.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service which will be at 11 a.m. with Minister Moses Peterson, Jr. officiating.



Social Distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

