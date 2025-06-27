Jones, Doloris

Jones (Owens), Doloris F.



Doloris (nee Owens) Jones passed away with her family by her side on June 22, 2025 at Cedar Village in Mason, Ohio. Doloris was born to Clarence and Jessye Owens in Wayne County, Michigan in 1932. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Rev. Gary Jones; daughter Jennifer; sons Jeffrey and Jerry; parents Clarence and Jessye Owens; and siblings Doris, Norma Jean, and Clarence.



Doloris was a dynamic and accomplished creative. She wrote for her high school paper from which she graduated in Newburgh, Indiana. Doloris met her husband Gary at a local diner where she worked with her twin sister; they married in 1951 and spent 63 loving years together until Gary's passing in 2015. The two loved to travel together, especially to picturesque camping destinations throughout the continental U.S. Doloris was devoted to the ministry, serving many years as a pastor's wife, homemaker, and student/teacher of the Bible. She was also a talented painter and had a keen sense of style in clothes and interiors in which she incorporated her love of the color wheel. Her creativity was reflected through many mediums: canvas, piano keys, pen on paper, a warm inviting home, a discerning purse collection.



Doloris is survived by eleven grandchildren, cousin Rita Fleeger (Mike) Rust of Newburgh, Indiana, and a very special daughter-in-law Pam Jones of Mason. Visitation will be Monday, June 30, 2025 at West Chester Nazarene Church, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe following the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mueller Funeral Home, Mason. Send condolences to MuellerfuneralS.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com