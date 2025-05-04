Jones, Douglas John



Douglas John Jones, 57, of Fairfield, OH died April 26, 2025. Doug was born December 22, 1967, in Hamilton, OH to Marsina (Remle) Jones and the late Bernard Jones. He graduated from Fairfield High School. Doug was an active member of Benchmark Human Services in West Chester, OH and loved being a part of this community.



Douglas loved to laugh, eat his afternoon nachos, enjoy a glass of Mountain Dew, and piece together his favorite puzzles. Through those in his life who deeply loved him, he curated quite the collection of t-shirts and keychains. Douglas' love for singing filled the home with song at all hours of the day and night, specifically his favorite song, "His Banner Over Me Is Love." What a joy to know he may continue singing his favorite song, home at last in those Heavenly places.



Douglas is survived by his mother, Marsina Jones; his siblings, Kimberly Beacham, Christopher (Amy) Jones, and Beth (Greg) Dabbelt; his nieces and nephews, Dustin Pearce, Amanda (Alex Drake) Pearce, Bernadette Beacham, Laila Jones, and Lilly Dabbelt; his great-nephews, Arlo and Aven Drake; and his aunt, Joneal Brendle. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Bernie Jones; as well as dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 6th, from 9 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 AM at Paul R Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015. Inurnment following at St. Mary Cemetery for immediate family only. Memorial donations are suggested to Benchmark Human Services in West Chester, OH. Online condolences may be made at paulyoungfuneralhome.com





