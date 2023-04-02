Jones, Harold Lee



JONES, Harold Lee, age 81, passed away March 27, 2023 at his home. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky to Curtis and Nova (Mooneyham) Jones on December 28, 1941. Harold was a prominent member and a Department Chair for Sinclair Community College. He created the Step 2 Program for the Engineering Industrial Technology Department. He retired at age 59. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda (Wise) Jones. He is survived by his sister Joyce Miller; his brother-in-law Phillip Miller; his children Curtis Jones and Kim Lachat; his daughter-in-law Kaye Jones; his son-in-law Richard Lachat; his grandchildren; his step children Susan, John, Jeff, Amy and Beth; and numerous family members. There will be a service to celebrate Harold's life at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of the service. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

