JONES, James W.



James W. Jones



December 29, 1933  July 19, 2025



James W. Jones, age 91, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on July 19, 2025 with his wife Patricia by his side and his entire family with him in the days prior to his death.



Jim was born December 29, 1933 to Rose and Tom Jones in Portsmouth, Ohio and grew up there and in Lucasville, Ohio. He was one of two boys along with his brother John. After high school, Jim joined the Army and served as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan at a hospital dispensary. After his service, Jim returned home and attended The Ohio State University, where his love of the Buckeyes began. His studies were paused when he returned home to work at his father's auto body shop.



Jim asked Patricia Mitchell out on a date in 1958 at the suggestion of her brother-in-law. One of their first dates was a rainy and cold OSU game, where they sat in the very top row by the bell tower wearing their game-day best: Jim in a suit and Pat in a dress and heels. Jim and Pat were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1960. They moved to Hamilton and their first home was a small apartment above the Golden Lantern Restaurant on Main Street. Jim worked as an adjuster for State Farm and this was the beginning of his lifelong career in insurance.



Jim continued his career and joined The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company in the Auto Claims Department. While there, Jim and Pat formed friendships that continue to this day. Jim and Pat welcomed their children Kristin and Tom in 1966 and 1968 and raised their family on the west side of Hamilton on Mark Avenue, Lawn Avenue and Hermay Drive.



After 35 years, Jim retired from OC as Vice President of Claims in 1999. He then took up golf, which quickly became his favorite hobby. He spent many years on the links with friends and often rehashed their game at the "19th hole" over a Manhattan cocktail. During retirement, Jim and Pat traveled to favorite destinations Michigan, Gatlinburg and Arizona and spent winters in Bonita Springs, FL and Hilton Head, SC, where they visited with lifelong friends and invited family to visit.



Jim's proudest title was "Papa" to his three grandchildren: granddaughter Jamie (who was named after him), grandson Jay and granddaughter Megan. Jim and Pat attended nearly every swim meet, soccer game, marching band performance and dance recital to cheer on their three grandkids.



Jim led an active life in Hamilton. He spent many years playing in local sports leagues: bowling, tennis and 25 years of softball with Front Street Presbyterian Church. Jim served his community as a member of Hamilton Rotary, the Masons, the Elks, PTA President and volunteer for First Tee youth golf program. Jim was an active member of The Presbyterian Church since 1962. He was an usher for years and twice served as an Elder in the church, chairing the Personnel Committee. Jim and Pat enjoyed Bridge Club, Couples Club, Wine Club, the City Club, the Coach House and New London Hills with friends over the years. Friday and Saturday breakfasts at Frisch's with "the guys" became his weekly routine, often driving there in the Little Red Truck. He was an avid reader of his three newspapers, delivered daily. Jim was thrilled to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with daughter Kristin in 2015 and he also received a Quilt of Valor the day prior to his death.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, son Thomas Patrick Jones (Donna) and his beloved dog Oreo. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Mitchell Jones; daughter Kristin Jones Grimshaw (Scott) of Columbus; granddaughter Jamie Jones Drake (Cody) of Hamilton; grandson Jay Grimshaw (Mariah) of Cincinnati and granddaughter Megan Grimshaw of Columbus. Jim is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their children, including cherished relationships with niece Jan Rector Yankey (Roger) of Lexington, KY and nephew John "Mike" Jones (Sandy) of Alexander City, AL. He is also survived by many dear friends who are like family.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 26 at 10:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Jim's family will receive friends afterward at a reception immediately following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Cincinnati, specifying the Hamilton location at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org Weigel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, www.weigelfuneralhome.com



