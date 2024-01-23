Jones, Jane

JONES (Creswell), Jane C.

Age 97 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday January 18, 2024 at Hillspring of Springboro. Jane was born November 8, 1926, daughter of the late Andrew and Nell (Queen) Creswell. Jane had been a volunteer for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, was a longtime member of the Ohio Volksmarch Community and was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Jones in 2019 and by a son Mark Jones in 2021. Jane is survived by one son David A. and wife Dottie Jones of Tallahassee, FL, one daughter-in-law Cathe Jones of Lebanon and 4 grandchildren Kelly, Scott, Shannon, and Grahm. There will be no public services at this time, but a private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in Jane's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

