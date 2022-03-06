JONES, Janis C.



Age 74, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, February 28th, 2022, after a brief stay at Hospice of Dayton



surrounded by family and the caring staff. Mrs. Janis Jones was born to James and Lelia Tyree on September 20, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from the Miami Valley Nursing School in 1970 and worked as a registered nurse at General Motors before completing a degree at Central State University and becoming the manager of Human Resources at Delphi Automotive Systems. While at Delphi, she became the first



African American woman to participate in executive level



negotiations between the corporation and the union. Janis



retired as the HR Manager for Delphi Automotive Systems world-wide operations after a 33-year career. She was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and also served for over 20 years in various local and national positions in the Dayton Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD) organization. She was a world traveler who enjoyed Broadway shows, the opera, and the arts. Janis led a life of service and will be remembered for her kind heart, loving demeanor, and work with seniors and youth programs. Janis was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Philip Tyree. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 38 years, Attorney Taylor Jones Jr.; a son, Taylor (Diana) Jones III; sister, Delores (Melvin) Davis; brother, James (Patricia) Tyree; four grandchildren who she cherished; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends to include her Mt.



Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and TLOD family. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Sam



Winston Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will occur at West Memory Gardens in Moraine, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Hospice of Dayton for their loving and caring treatment of Janis in her final days, or to the Montgomery County Alzheimer's Association for future care and research.

