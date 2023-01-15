JONES, Jimmie Lee



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, departed life December 24, 2022. He was born to Clyde and Mary Jones, one of 10 children. Graduate of Roosevelt HS class of 1969. Jimmie worked for Miami Valley Hospital for several years and Goodwill industries. Jimmie was a jack of all trades. He is preceded in death by parents Clyde and Mary Jones, sister Mary Francis, brothers Bobby (Marlene) and Cecil (Margie) Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory brothers Clyde Jr., Douglas, David, William (Dorcas), Mark, sister Teresa Portis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, special cousins Ronnie Jones Jr., Ernest Wilder and special friend Alvan Ragland. Visitation January 20, 11am with service at 11:30am at Glicker Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH.

