Jones (White), Juel Lee



Jones, Juel Lee, 90 and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Springfield on March 3, 1933, the daughter of Lester and Bridie (Smith) White. Survivors include her six children, Theresa (Earl) Jones, Bridget (Bruce) Canedy, Cynthia (William) White, Marletta (Carl) Womack, Odell (LeEllen) Jones, Jr. and Raina Jones (Oscar Beal, Jr.); 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Jones, Sr.; twin sister, Jo-Anne White-Glenn; brother, William E. White; parents, Bridie and Lester White; grandchildren, Raina Beal and William Taylor White; great grandson, Tilic Beal, Jr.; and Tyree's (Ray Ray) precious twin baby girl. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



