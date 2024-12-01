Jones, Karen A.



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024. She was a lifelong resident of Dayton that graduated from Roosevelt High School and a retiree from General Motors in Kettering. She was a beautiful soul that was an avid bowler with plethora awards over the years and overly enjoyed watching tennis, almost obsessed! She loved cooking especially during the holidays while enjoying life to the fullest with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years: Melvin Jones Sr, only living sibling: William Jones (Stephanie), only daughter: Renee Jones (Ciph), oldest son: Melvin Jones Jr, and youngest son: Marcus Jones (Rhonda). Grandchildren: Melvonna, Kaylah, Anthony Jr, Brandon, Bryan, Zion, Abrielle, and Elijah, Nieces and nephews: Rhonda, Terrell, Betty, and Kenneth Jr, Special family friend: Deanna, Adopted son: Lamonte. She is preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Dorothy (Ray) Jones, siblings: Deborah Wright and Bryant Jones. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory in Trotwood, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com