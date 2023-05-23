Jones, Linda



Linda Jones age 59 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday May 18, 2023. She was born on Arpil 3, 1964 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of the late David and Mary (nee Gerhardt) Jones. She is survived by five children Philip McElfresh, Robert Long, Danielle Long, John Long, and Felisha Long; eighteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five siblings Patricia (James) Eversole, David Jones, Henry (Viola) Jones, Robert (Gen) Jones, and James Jones; her niece Stephanie Jones; great nephew Jason Reist; her best friend Missy Emmons-Gray; former husband Rob Long; and her "hobags" Betsy, Bonnie, and Betty. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her son Tim McElfresh-Bigler and one sister Sarah Jones. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 4:00PM at Marcum Park 45 Greenwards Dr New Miami 45011. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

