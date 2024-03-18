Jones, Marilyn



Marilyn Jones of Hamilton Ohio passed away on March 13th 2024 surrounded by family. She was a mother, wife, friend, & homemaker. She took pride in knowing Jesus as her savior, raising her children, having a beautiful home, & feeding people. She is survived by her ex husband John Jones, two daughters Starla and Madison Jones, and son in law Justin Evans. She will be sorely missed. Her family wishes to keep service details private. "The Lord has chastened me severely, but He has not given me over to death. Open for me the gates of righteousness; I will enter and give thanks to the Lord. This is the gate of the Lord through which the righteous may enter. I will give you thanks, for you answered me; you have become my salvation." Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



