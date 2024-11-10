Jones, Patricia Ellen "Pat"



Patricia (Pat) Ellen Jones, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Wednesday evening, October 30, 2024. She was born in Conneaut, Ohio on August 13, 1949, to her late parents Wayne Howard and Mary Louise (Huste) Jones. She is survived by her brothers, Scott S. Jones (Thomas Zigan) and Wayne H. Jones Jr. (Carolyn Jones).



Pat's life was defined by hard work, selfless generosity and interest in the world around her. She was deeply interested in music and the arts, attending Baldwin Wallace College in Bera, Ohio as well as Indiana University Bloomington. After college, Pat served a few years with the U.S. Army where she became a 1st lieutenant.



She involved herself in as many opportunities as she could in a variety of cities from Cleveland and Columbus to Pittsburgh and Houston. She landed in a variety of professional environments and especially loved the research work at the University of Houston.



Throughout her years, her endless curiosity with the world included nature, social movements, and political analysis as well as church and local community organizations. Her innate kindness and good heart touched so many. She was always aware of the hardships of others. No matter what her circumstances, she found ways to help through donating her time, a caring conversation or creating a handmade card to lift anyone's spirit. She chose to give comfort and seek joy in every way she could.



Most recently, she was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, involving herself in many volunteer opportunities as well as lasting friendships.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 24th, 2024t at 11:00 a.m. following morning service with Pastor Steven Merrin presiding. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Care Hospice 360. Address: 3455 Mill Run Rd. #100, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.





