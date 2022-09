JONES, Paul



Paul Jones, age 95, passed away on August 26, 2022. A funerall service will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 2pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.donaldjordanmc.com