JONES, Rita F.



Age 73 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born July 19, 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Levi and Gertha (nee Adams) Webb. She was very caring person who took care of many relatives throughout the years. She was always willing to give whatever she had to those in need. Mrs. Jones loved going to Florida with family and friends and yearly vacations to Myrtle Beach. She loved a well-done steak and a can of Big Red. She worked in the dietary department at Fort Hamilton Hospital for several years and also was a business owner of Jones Auto Recyclers for over 30 years. She was very colorful person. She would tell you what she thought and would not mince words. Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband Donald Jones; two children Donna (James) Back and Lonnie (Paula Robinson) Jones; two grandchildren Justin (Miranda) Back and James (Allison) Back; four great-grandchildren Levi, Evelyn, Morgan, and Natalie; and three brothers Kurt (Jackie) Webb, Larry (Barb) Webb, and Vernon (Vickie) Webb. Mrs. Jones was also preceded in death by her siblings Arnold Neal, Violet Neal, Joyce Jarvis, Keith Webb, and Ronnie Webb. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Travis Smalley, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com