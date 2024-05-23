Jones, Robert Lamonte



Robert Lamonte Jones was born November 8, 1979, to Beverly Jones, of Dayton, OH and Michael Terrell, of Florida. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2024, after a brief illness. Robert worked for CareSource for over 17 years as a Team Lead, Service Customer Advocacy Member. He also served as the Secretary of the Board of Directors of "Unk's Place." He was committed to its goal to make positive changes in our most important asset in the world today, our children. Optimistically envisioned positive change for the youth that will forever alter their lives for the better; thus, making stereotypes into stars, headlines into heroes and tragedies into triumphs. Robert also served with dedication and passion as the Chair of the Marketing Committee making invaluable contributions to the Dayton Foundation African American Community Fund. To quote Eric Walker, AACF's Board President, "Robert's commitment to our mission and his tireless efforts in promoting our work will be deeply missed. He is not only a remarkable professional but also a person of great integrity and kindness." Robert earned an associate's degree from Sinclair Community College. He completed both his bachelor's in management, and a master's in organizational leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University. He also held a 'Lean Green Belt' in Health and Human Services Certificate. Robert was a lifetime member of Corinthian Baptist Church. His faith was unshakeable. He had many achievements, but his biggest accomplishment was his relationship with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James, and Doris Jones. Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Beverly Jones with whom he loved and adored, and his dad Michael Terrell. Three aunts, Brenda Gullette, Olivia (David) Merrit, and Weontha (Jerome) Demmings. A special cousin, LaShonda Gullette along with numerous other cousins and friends. Two brothers/friends, Cornelius Hagans, and John Jones. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Home Going service 11 am Friday, May 24, 2024 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com