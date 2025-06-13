Jones, Rosemary

Jones (Cain), Rosemary



Rosemary "Dollie" Jones was born in Greensboro Georgia to Thornton Cain Sr and Rosa Bell Cain September 29, 1951. And Transitioned in death June 5, 2025. She moved to Madison Georgia at a early age and attended Pearl High School and graduated in the Class of 1969. She furthered her education by going to Flight Attendant School in Kansas City Missouri to be an airline stewardess at some point and time, she was recruited to the bureau of the FBI where she worked for 10 plus yrs. In 1977 she moved to Hamilton where she met her husband of 47 yrs to her late LeRoy Jones. She loved her Family and loved her kids and grandkids. She worked at Dollar Federal Bank until her department was dissolved and then she was employed by Neighborhood Housing where she worked for 29+ yrs until her passing 4 Children Shun Derek Boone ,Michael Adam Cain, Leroy Jones Jr. Jessica Lynn Beatty 5 Grandchildren, Kimora Cain, Jalen Jones, Zabdiy'el Beatty, Nevaeh Jones, Payton Nelson. Brothers and Sisters Thornton Jr/Gloria Cain, Ella Victoria/Johnny Benford, Willie Cain, Tony / Gwen Cain Tammy Corn. Precedent in Death :Thornton Cain Sr, Rosa Childs, Candace Cain



Funeral Services will be at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton Ohio 45011. Saturday June 14, 2025. Visitation starts at 10 am to 11 am with the funeral following.



A special thanks to Neighborhood Housing for being with the Jones Family through their final wishes.



