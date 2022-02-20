JONES, Shirley



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

