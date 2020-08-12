JONES, Verdell

JONES (Staples), Verdell Marjorie Loving mother and grandmother passed peacefully as she slept on the morning of August 5, 2020. She was born August 29, 1920, to the late Walter and Pearl Staples in Biloxi, MS. Preceding her in death were Knaffle Jones, husband; her parents; four brothers; her six sisters; and her granddaughter, Lindsey Eastridge. Survivors include sons, Eric Jones (Tamara), Xenia, OH and Gary (Brenda), Gilbert, AZ; grandsons, Devin Jones (Centerville, OH); Gary Jones (Katie Hoyle), San Tan Valley, AZ; Bret Jones ((Michelle Bogan), Xenia, OH; Taryn Jones (Eric Wolfe), Mason, OH; Megan Taylor (Chris), Santa Clarita, CA; Carla Webber, Gilbert, AZ; great-grandchildren, Bret, Madden, Nixon, Adilyn, Lindsey, Jaxon, Presley, Hadley and Grayson, as well as very close niece, Aloha Rodgers and longtime friend- and casino buddy- Frankie Singleton. Though small in stature, she was the strongest, most determined and independent human being you'd ever meet. To compliment her fierce independence and determination was a huge giving heart and the natural gift of making people smile. She retired from Wright-Patt Air Force Base after a full career as a civilian employee. Successfully raising two sons from young ages and keeping them "on the straight and narrow" through their college graduations, she managed to enjoy life to the fullest and regularly found time for her two favorite activitiesfishing (usually with good friends George and Mary Lou Walker) and in the years following her retirement, traveling to many world destinations. She also fulfilled her dream of living in the desert southwestmoving to Sun City West, AZ and living there for over thirty years. After moving there, she always claimed "the arthritis in my knees only flairs up when I fly east across the Mississippi River". She will be forever loved and leaves us with many wonderful stories and memories that will make us smile and just laugh out loud. She has now reunited with her brothers and sisters and heaven will certainly be a lively place with the Staples Wing. Arrangements have been made with the help of Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.adkinsfunerals.com. The family wishes to thank you for your sensitive and thoughtful assistance during our time of need. A very special thank you goes out to Fox Run Senior Living, Fairborn, OH. To everyone that contributed from day one to our loved one becoming a part of the Fox Run family, we thank you. For the entire staff of the Memory Care Unit, you have our most heartfelt thanks for all of your tireless efforts every day to provide a cheerful, positive, engaging place where "VJ" could be involved and happy. The constant care with a smile, your vigilance and the ongoing, timely communication with the family will never be forgotten. The family will have a celebration of life at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your area Alzheimer's Association.

