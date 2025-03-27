Jordan, Anthony

Jordan Jr., Anthony



Anthony Jordan Jr., age 55, of Lexington, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment 9 am Monday, March 31, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



