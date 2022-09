JORDAN, Kenneth R.



83, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. Born June 30, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Jordan. In addition, Kenneth is survived by his daughters Cheryl (Robert) Smith and Andrea Rankins, his brother, Theodore (Sara Rawls) Williams, his grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great grandchildren. Arrangements by Keith P. Clark and Sons Funeral Home, Winchester, KY. Arrangements are incomplete.