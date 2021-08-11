JORDAN, Martha

JORDAN (Johnson),



Martha F.



85, of Springboro, and formerly New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6th. Born in Hazard, Kentucky, to Filmore and Retta Johnson, she is survived by her husband of 64+ years, William T. Jordan, three sons, Michael (Lori) of Troy, Thomas (Willa) of Miamisburg and Steven (Jon) of Springboro, a brother, Filmore (Beth) Johnson of Tennessee, and sister, Barbara Doneworth also of Tennessee, grandchildren Amy Collins (Michael) of Spring, Texas, and Shawn Jordan of Brookville, Ohio, and four great-grandchildren, Morgan (Daniel) Scott of Troy, Ohio, and Hannah, Colten and Cassidy Collins of Spring, Texas.



In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her twin brother, Luther and sisters Helen, Mary and Lillian, as well as her granddaughter, April.



Masks and social distancing will be required regardless of vaccination status. The family will accept visitors from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, 13 August at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar &



Fraley Funeral Home. Services will be at the funeral home at 11am on Saturday, 14 August.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Martha's name to Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



trostelchapman.com



